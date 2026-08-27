Court in Armenia rules to place former President Kocharyan in custody

YEREVAN, August 27. /TASS/. Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan (1998-2008), who is accused of abuse of power, receiving a bribe in especially large size and money laundering, will be detained, Marina Ogandzhanyan, spokeswoman for the Anti-corruption Committee, announced.

"Given the heavy public attention to this matter, this is to inform that the anti-corruption court, led by Judge S. Dadoyan, has fully approved the petition of the investigator to place R. Kocharyan in custody as a preventive measure," she wrote on her page on Facebook (the social media platform is banned in Russia and belongs to Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia).

On Wednesday night, Kocharyan was hospitalized after his health deteriorated. About two weeks ago, he underwent heart surgery.