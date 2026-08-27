MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainians are deserting units of the armed forces operating on the front lines, lawmaker Dmitry Mikisha acknowledged.

"We have a huge, simply huge problem with AWOL; people are simply deserting the army. Why? Because there is a vast array of problems there that have not been resolved and are not being resolved now," he said on a YouTube channel.

General mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly. Initially, men between the ages of 27 and 60 were subject to conscription. However, in April 2024, the mobilization age was lowered to 25. On May 18, 2024, a law tightening mobilization requirements took effect. Men are trying by any means possible to buy their way out or leave the country, often risking their lives. Military registration and enlistment office staff regularly conduct raids and use force against civilians. However, these measures fail to address the Ukrainian armed forces' personnel shortage. The number of cases of desertion and unauthorized absence from duty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is constantly rising. From time to time, the topics of mobilizing women and lowering the mobilization age further are raised in the country.