Zelensky shouted demanding dismissal of official who failed to pay bail for Yermak

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky "yelled," demanding to dismiss an employee of the State Financial Monitoring Service, who did not want to bail out Andrey Yermak, Rada Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak quoted materials voiced by the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) as saying.

"A representative of the State Financial Monitoring Service is already calling, the phone is ringing off the hook. We are currently thinking about how to do it. We open accounts with another bank and receive financial assistance. I asked Gladyshenko not to dismiss the representative. Who is [Nikolay] Gladyshenko - the head of the Supervisory Board (of Sense Bank - TASS), who visited me. She didn't want to bail Yermak out, and the president was yelling, not shouting, to fire her. This quote from ex-Rada deputy Makim Mikitas was quoted by the SAP prosecutor," he wrote on Telegram.

A court session to choose a preventive measure for Mikitas will continue on Friday.

On May 11, former head of Zelensky’s office, Yermak, was charged in a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias ($10.4 million) during the construction of an elite cottage settlement in the suburbs of Kiev, and on May 12, investigators searched his premises.

The court ordered that he remain in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of paying a 140 million hryvnia ($3.1 million) bail. According to Ukrainian media, Zelensky's office was forced to use all possible resources to raise the money.

On May 18, after spending four nights in jail, Yermak was released on bail. He was required to wear an electronic bracelet, hand over his passports and come at the request of an investigator or a court.

On August 10, The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court softened the measure of restraint for Yermak, in particular, expanded the territory within which Yermak can move without permits, primarily the regions "where the committee of the National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine, headed by Yermak, is operating," the lawyers explained. The court left Yermak’s obligation to wear the electronic monitoring device in place.