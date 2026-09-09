Russia-Turkey agricultural trade up by almost 30% year-on-year in January-July

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Turkey grew by nearly 30% year-on-year in January-July 2026, the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported following talks between Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Markovich and Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ahmet Bagci.

"In January-July 2026, trade turnover between the countries increased by nearly 30%, while Russian exports rose by more than 40% compared to the same period last year. In particular, imports of Turkish goods to Russia are also growing. In January-July, they increased by over 10%, driven primarily by shipments of peaches, sour cherries, sweet cherries, apricots, and citrus fruits," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that in 2025, mutual trade in agricultural products grew by 5.5%, with Russian exports increasing by more than 9%. Grain and oilseeds make up the bulk of domestic supplies to Turkey.

"Stable and productive agricultural cooperation between our countries serves our mutual interests. We see broad prospects for further trade growth and stand ready to increase exports of Russian products to the Turkish market," Markovich said, as quoted by the ministry.

The ministry also reported that mineral fertilizer supplies remain a key area of bilateral cooperation. In 2025, Russian fertilizer exports to Turkey nearly doubled, surging by more than 90%. The supply mix includes complex, nitrogen, and potash fertilizers. "Both sides are interested in further expanding trade," the ministry said.

To establish more stable conditions for interaction, the agricultural ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on mineral fertilizer supplies during the meeting. The document is expected to provide fresh momentum to cooperation and lay the groundwork for continued export growth.