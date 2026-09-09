Bank of Russia buys $22.17 mln in yuan with September 8 settlement

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased 1.9 bln rubles ($22.17 mln) worth of yuan on the domestic market with settlement on September 8, 2026, according to data published on the regulator's website.

Foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on September 7 totaled 5.9 bln rubles ($68.84 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange's foreign exchange section using the yuan-ruble instrument.