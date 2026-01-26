EU's dependence on US LNG to grow despite Brussels' efforts — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 26. /TASS/. European leaders will attempt to demonstrate energy independence from the United States by agreeing to joint wind energy projects in the North Sea. However, US liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) to Europe will continue to grow, reaching a new record this year, Politico reported.

Domestic clean energy provides an alternative to the EU's growing dependence on imported liquefied natural gas, much of which currently comes from the US, according to a statement by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen and British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. Too much dependence on fossil fuels cannot provide us with the energy security and prosperity we need, which makes us incredibly vulnerable to the instability of international markets and pressure from external players, Jorgensen and Miliband said in connection with the holding of the third North Sea Summit in Hamburg. The meeting attended by leaders from Belgium, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and France will include the signing of a declaration on the creation of joint offshore wind energy projects in the North Sea with a capacity of 100 GW.

However, not all European countries and companies are convinced of the need to stop the flow of ships from Texas carrying LNG, according to Politico. US President Donald Trump ridiculed wind turbines and the Europeans who install them, calling them losers at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, according to the publication.

As per the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the US is the world's largest exporter of LNG, with the community's imports from America having quadrupled since the EU began cutting off Russian pipeline gas supplies.

According to the US Department of Energy's monthly report, the country exported a record 525.1 bln cubic feet (14.9 bln cubic meters) of LNG in November 2025. Europe again was the main destination, accounting for around 68% of all exports. Fifty-two percent of all US deliveries flew to the UK, the Netherlands, France, Turkey, and Egypt. In total, the US exported approximately 4.937 trillion cubic feet (139.7 bln cubic meters) of LNG in January-November 2025, which is 25% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

European officials have welcomed American gas as a key element of their strategy to phase out Russian energy resources, but the growing dependence has taken on a whole new geopolitical significance under Trump, Politico said.

The main vulnerability was and is that fossil fuel supplies were moving from one unreliable source to a number of other potentially unreliable sources, and over-reliance on any one of them threatened to repeat the previous problems, a European Commission official told the publication on condition of anonymity.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Europe will set a new record for LNG imports in 2026, exceeding 185 bln cubic meters, driven by increased storage capacity requirements and higher gas exports from Europe to Ukraine.