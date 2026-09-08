Verba MANPADS effective against aircraft, helicopters, UAVs in special op — holding

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Verba man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) effectively shoots down enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine, the High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) said at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"During the special military operation, the Verba has been effectively deployed against enemy aircraft and helicopters as well as against drones: the system is used on the front lines against reconnaissance drones and to repel attacks by strike UAVs," the holding company stated.

It specified that heavy enemy UAVs are typical targets for MANPADS and are currently being shot down regularly by the Verba. "It has proven to be no less effective when firing at smaller UAVs with electric motors, including both reconnaissance drones and fire-control drones," High-Precision Systems added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.