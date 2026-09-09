TKB-1167 anti-UAV weapon system requires minimal training time — developer

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The TKB-1167 air target engagement system can be operated by crews without in-depth engineering training, the High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the Rostec state corporation) told TASS at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"The TKB-1167’s design is inherently geared toward operation by crews without specialized engineering training. At the same time, training these crews to operate the system requires minimal time thanks to the automation of most processes and the system’s ease of operation," the holding company stated.

The holding company noted that the modular layout, automation of target detection and tracking processes, as well as practicality and maintainability in field conditions, reduce the time required to deploy and maintain the TKB-1167.

"This is an important factor for a system that must remain in constant combat readiness, including at remote and poorly equipped positions," it emphasized.

The TKB-1167 is designed to engage small aerial targets flying at low altitudes. PKT machine guns firing 7.62-mm rounds are used to engage these targets. The system independently detects and tracks drones, transmitting target coordinates to the machine gun mounts.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.