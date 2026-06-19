Top Dutch diplomat advises Kiev against strikes on civilian infrastructure

THE HAGUE, June 19. /TASS/. The Netherlands recommends that Ukraine adhere to international humanitarian law and refrain from attacking civilian facilities on Russian soil, the kingdom's Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said.

"We attach great importance to all parties adhering to international humanitarian law. <…> It is naturally not in the interest, I think, of Ukraine or of the law either, for civilian targets to be hit. So not in Russia either," he said, commenting on Kiev targeting Moscow with drones. According to Berendsen, the Dutch side is in "continuous contact with our Ukrainian colleagues" as it conveys concerns about civilian facilities being hit. In response to a reporter’s question about whether he thinks Ukraine’s strikes inside Russia are "part of self-defense," Berendsen stressed that civilian facilities "must not be targeted, so that means Ukraine, too, must not do so."

On Thursday, Moscow came under the largest Ukrainian drone attack in two years as air defenses downed approximately 190 drones since Wednesday night. Commenting on the Ukrainian attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Russian Armed Forces will deliver massive attacks on Ukrainian facilities which Ukrainian troops rely on.