Paris’ plans to share 'nuclear umbrella' to do nothing to strengthen security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. France's intentions to share its "nuclear umbrella" with several EU and NATO countries will definitely not strengthen anyone's security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Paris's intention to extend its "nuclear umbrella" to several EU and NATO member states is a source of deep concern. This will do nothing to strengthen the security of France itself or the recipients of its so-called protection," Lavrov stated in his article 'Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.'

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.