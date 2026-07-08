Trump believes meeting between Putin, Zelensky to take place ‘very soon’

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will take place fairly soon as he recalled Kiev's unwillingness to hold such an event in Moscow.

"One of the things I talked to him [Putin] about was 'Where would you want to meet?' and he said ‘Ideally in Moscow.’ I told him that he [Zelensky] is not going to meet in Moscow, that just doesn’t work," Trump told Zelensky. "He’ll meet and Zelensky is going to meet and something is going to happen that’s going to be positive. I hope that’s going to happen soon."

Earlier in July, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a Putin-Zelensky meeting could be arranged in Moscow any time, as soon as the latter "is ready to make important, responsible decisions."