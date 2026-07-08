NATO reconnaissance aircraft flying around Kaliningrad Region for second day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A NATO Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis II reconnaissance and target acquisition aircraft has been flying around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region for the second day in a row, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS.

"The Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis II is once again being detected in the Kaliningrad Region, circling around it through the airspace of Poland and Lithuania, as well as over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the source said.

He noted that on Tuesday, the aircraft, which had arrived from its permanent base in Constanta, Romania, had completed five circles around the Russian region before returning.

The source recalled that in recent months, air traffic controllers had already recorded similar flights of the Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis II around the Kaliningrad Region. Furthermore, the aircraft flew several times from south to north and back through the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, each time turning around the coast of the Gulf of Finland, but did not approach the border areas of these countries with Russia and Belarus. The aircraft was also observed over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, where it flew from west to east of the waters and back, without entering the airspace of any countries.