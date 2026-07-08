Use of Krasnopol shells cuts ammunition consumption — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The use of the Krasnopol guided shells by Msta-S self-propelled artillery crews provides a double economic advantage, reducing both ammunition consumption and gun barrel wear, the Rostec press service reported.

"When evaluating weapons, it's important to consider not only the cost per shot but also the entire lifecycle of the product. The high accuracy of the Msta-S, especially when using the Krasnopol smart munitions, provides double cost benefit. First, it reduces ammunition consumption per target. Second, it preserves the life of the barrel, chassis, and electronics of the self-propelled gun itself. Fewer sighting shots mean less wear and tear, and longer service intervals," the state corporation noted.

The new 152mm Krasnopol-M2 guided munition, manufactured by High Precision Systems (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), surpasses Western guided munitions in accuracy. The use of Krasnopol shells accelerates the cycle: detection - target designation - firing - escape. The Msta-S self-propelled gun’s cross-country ability and mobility allow it to move quickly, deploy to a position, fire, and withdraw. Its high level of automation allows the crew to complete a combat mission in 2-3 minutes.

The use of these guided munitions transforms self-propelled artillery systems and towed howitzers from area suppression weapons into precision weapons for the elimination of enemy targets. Krasnopol’s precision fire is in demand in counter-battery operations, targeting armored vehicles, drone control centers, enemy deployment sites, and command posts.