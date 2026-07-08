MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Ukrainian terrorist attacks on energy facilities, the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and the domestic economic situation in his daily briefing on Wednesday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On Kiev’s terrorist attacks

- Ukraine has consistently demonstrated an aggressive attitude and a tendency to carry out terrorist attacks on global energy facilities: "We believe that the Kiev regime has consistently demonstrated an aggressive attitude and a tendency to carry out terrorist attacks against critical global energy facilities, which we believe is very dangerous."

- Russia is making every effort to minimize the threat of the Kiev regime’s attacks on global energy infrastructure: "Undoubtedly, we are taking maximum measures to minimize the danger of such attacks."

- Russia has repeatedly drawn Turkey’s attrition to Ukraine’s ongoing attempts to attack the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines: "We have on many occasions drawn the attention of our Turkish colleagues to very dangerous activity by the Kiev regime and its continuous attempts to target energy facilities related to gas pumping through TurkStream and Blue Stream."

- Drone strikes on tankers are further "proof of the Kiev regime’s terrorist activities against international energy infrastructure."

- As for responding to Ukraine’s terrorist activities, Russia "continues its special military operation."

On Baltic nations’ ambition to host nuclear weapons

- The ambition of the Baltic nations, including Lithuania, to host nuclear weapons will not make the region any safer: "On the contrary, it will significantly increase the level of danger for them because countermeasures will be taken against these countries so that we can ensure our interests."

- The Baltic nations are seeking to keep pace with Finland, which has already made a decision on the matter: "We know that a similar decision has been made in Finland. The Baltic states are sure to try to keep up with Finland and do the same."

On IOC decision

- The Kremlin welcomes the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision regarding the status of the Russian Olympic Committee: "This is positive news, and [Sports Minister] Mikhail Degtyarev already commented on it yesterday."

- The IOC’s move to restore Russia’s rights with regard to international competitions is a major achievement: "It certainly is a major achievement; an entire team of negotiators engaged with the IOC is working there [at the Sports Ministry]. This is very difficult, hard work. We can see the results, which particularly concern individual international federations. This process also involves a large number of experts."

- The IOC decision marks an important step toward restoring the legitimate right of Russian athletes to participate in international competitions: "This is indeed an important step toward fully restoring relations between our Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee. This is also a crucial step toward restoring the legitimate right of our athletes to take part in international competitions."

- It’s very important that all Russian athletes "are granted the opportunity to compete in major international events."

On economy

- Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains constant contact with cabinet members in charge of economics issues, including stock market volatility, but market fluctuations are normal: "Stock market volatility is what we are witnessing. The market always reacts to regional and global developments, which is normal."

- The macroeconomic stability of Russia’s economy is guaranteed as it has an adequate margin of safety: "Macroeconomic stability is guaranteed; the situation is completely under control; it is predictable and there is an adequate margin of safety."

- The Russian government is closely working on the key issue of the country’s economic development: "The government is working on the issue, and, most importantly, on every aspect of economic development. In particular, this will be discussed at the president’s meeting with the cabinet later today.".