Apple signs deal with Broadcom to manufacture billions of Chips in the US

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. American corporation Apple has signed a long-term deal with Broadcom to develop and manufacture specialized silicon components and develop advanced wireless technologies for a wide range of its products, the corporation announced on its website.

According to Apple, the five-year agreement, "expected to exceed $30 billion, will lead to the production of more than 15 billion US-made chips and support hundreds of American jobs."

This project will help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America. Apple's investment will allow Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, the statement says.

"Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO as quoted by the press service.