Attack on Blue Stream fails to disrupt gas transit — Russian lawmaker

KRASNODAR, July 8. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline did not cause any major disruption, and Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to its partners, a State Duma member representing the Krasnodar Region and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy Sergey Altukhov told TASS.

"Thanks to the professionalism and swift actions of Gazprom personnel and emergency services, a serious disruption to gas transit was avoided. All contractual obligations are being fulfilled. This once again proves that our energy system is not easily disrupted and that our specialists are capable of eliminating the consequences of even such brazen attacks in the shortest possible time," he said.

Gazprom earlier said it was repairing damage caused by the July 7 Ukrainian attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline. The company noted that gas supplies to Turkey had not been disrupted.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running under the Black Sea. Blue Stream entered service in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year, and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export pipeline consists of two strings, one supplying gas to Turkish consumers and the other delivering gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a combined capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters per year and began operations in January 2020.