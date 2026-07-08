More than 160,000 foreigners show interest in Russian education

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Interest in Russian education among foreign nationals is growing, with more than 160,000 registrations recorded in the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) system in 2026, Deputy Head of the agency Pavel Shevtsov said.

"We see growing interest in Russian education, and our quota campaign confirms this. Last year, there were about 144,000 registrations in Rossotrudnichestvo's Education in Russia system. This year, the number has already exceeded 160,000. A total of 89,000 applications were submitted this year. On average, that means there are about three applicants per place," he said during a discussion on Russia's role in international educational migration hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club.

Shevtsov said the figure compares favorably with global benchmarks but noted that logistical challenges are currently affecting enrollment. "There are now problems around the Strait of Hormuz, which automatically drive up logistics costs," he said. He also pointed to difficulties in establishing logistics routes with Southeast Asia, as well as Africa and Latin America.

"The quota campaign began on September 1 under one geopolitical reality and is ending under a completely different one," Shevtsov said.