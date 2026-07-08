IMF upgrades its global inflation forecast for this year to 4.7%

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its global inflation forecasts for 2026 and 2027 to 4.7% and 3.9%, respectively, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report.

"Global inflation is expected to pause its steady decline. Headline inflation is projected to rise from 4.1 percent in 2025 to 4.7 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.9 percent in 2027, with the increase for 2026 driven mainly by higher energy and food prices," the report said.

In April, the IMF presented forecasts indicating that global inflation would rise to 4.4% by the end of this year and fall to 3.7% by the end of 2027.