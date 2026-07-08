Fuel situation partially stabilized, but remains challenging — Novak

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The situation on the domestic fuel market has partially stabilized but remains challenging, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the cabinet.

"I would like to note that <...> the situation has partially stabilized. Overall, the situation remains challenging," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the government jointly with oil companies, had prepared additional proposals to supply the domestic fuel market. He noted that Russia had begun drawing on its fuel reserves, though gasoline stockpiles in the country remained virtually unchanged from last year's levels. The head of state also said that a complete ban on diesel fuel exports was being considered.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted on Tuesday that the situation on the domestic fuel market remained tense, given the summer peak in demand and unscheduled refinery maintenance. At the same time, the cabinet is considering additional measures to saturate the domestic market with petroleum products.

The Deputy Prime Minister previously told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel volumes to supply the domestic market, but a surge in anxiety had led to a demand increase of approximately 20-30%. He added that restructuring logistics networks to meet these needs would take some time. Novak also stated that a short-term ban on diesel exports for producers, spanning several months, could be introduced to replenish domestic supplies.