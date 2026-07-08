Russia does utmost to minimize fallout from Ukraine's energy attacks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is taking maximum measures to minimize the threat of attacks by the Kiev regime on global energy infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Ukrainian drone attacks on the Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure.

"We are certainly taking maximum measures to minimize the danger from these attacks," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He emphasized that the Kiev regime consistently demonstrates aggressiveness and a penchant for terrorist attacks against global energy facilities.

"We consider this very dangerous," the Russian leader's press secretary underscored.

Earlier, Gazprom reported a drone strike on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline. It was noted that a disruption of supplies to Turkey had been avoided.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 billion cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 kilometers.

The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings, one of which is designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers and the other - to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters and began operations in January 2020.