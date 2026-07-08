Inflation in Russia stands at 0.31% from June 30 to July 6 — statistics service

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia reached 0.31% for the week from June 30 to July 6, 2026, according to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The previous week, from June 23 to 29, the inflation rate stood at 0.22%. Since the beginning of June, consumer prices in the country have risen by 0.26%.

According to the statistics, prices during the reporting period increased for poultry (+2.3%), granulated sugar (+0.7%), cookies (+0.5%), canned meat for baby food, margarine, sour cream, and table salt (+0.4%), beef, frozen fish, and canned vegetables for baby food (+0.3%), semi-smoked and cooked-smoked sausages, sunflower oil, dry infant formula, wheat bread, and buckwheat (+0.2%), ultra-pasteurized milk, butter, vodka, and lunches in cafeterias, cafes, and snack bars (excluding corporate cafeterias) (+0.1%).

Prices for fruit and vegetable products decreased by an average of 0.4%, including cucumbers (-8.7%), tomatoes (-5.1%), and bananas (-0.5%). Conversely, prices rose for beets (+3.8%), white cabbage (+3.6%), potatoes (+3.5%), onions and carrots (+2.2%), and apples (+0.3%).

At the same time, prices dropped for chicken eggs (-0.5%), hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses, along with millet (-0.2%), pasteurized milk, kefir, canned fruit and berry baby food, wheat flour, black tea, and rice (-0.1%).