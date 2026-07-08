Iran to take measures soon to punish US — deputy head of National Security Committee

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iran will soon announce additional measures to punish the United States and its allies for aggressive actions against it, said Abbas Moghtadaei, deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of the Iranian parliament.

"In the coming days, additional measures of the Iranian policy aimed at punishing the aggressor and the states that supported him will become apparent. The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will provide maximum assistance in making decisive, well-informed decisions that will lead to the punishment of the enemy, which it will later regret," he said in an interview with SNN.

According to Moghtadaei, Iranians no longer believe in the signature of US President Donald Trump and believe that Americans are in a state of desperation, trying to insult the Iranian authorities.

Earlier, Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is no longer valid and the United States no longer intends to negotiate with Tehran.