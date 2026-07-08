Another reconnaissance aircraft flew near Kaliningrad Region

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Within a 24-hour period, a second reconnaissance aircraft has flown near the border of the Kaliningrad Region, according to a source within EU air traffic control services cited by TASS.

The aircraft in question is a Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint, operated by the British Air Force. It reportedly arrived from RAF Waddington, circled several times near the border of Kaliningrad, and then departed. The source emphasized that this marks the second instance within the past day in which foreign reconnaissance aircraft have approached the Russian enclave's border.

Earlier, a NATO-operated Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis II, used for reconnaissance and target acquisition, had been flying around Kaliningrad for several hours. This was the second consecutive day of such activity in the area. According to a TASS source, the aircraft completed five circles, traversing the airspace of Poland and Lithuania, as well as over international waters in the Baltic Sea.