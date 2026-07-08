Disappointment with NATO, refusal to negotiate with Iran: Trump’s key statements

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump stated that he is disappointed in the alliance. According to him, Washington pays exorbitant sums to ensure the security of its NATO allies.

Trump also declared that the ceasefire with Iran is no longer in effect. He added that he has no intention of negotiating with Iran and also insulted the country’s leadership.

TASS has compiled the US leader’s key statements.

Disappointment with NATO

"I am very upset with NATO. We’ve been treated unfairly, we paid disproportionately. We had a time where we were paying 100% of NATO and other countries weren’t paying anything."

Recent US-Iran escalation

The ceasefire with Iran is no longer in effect: "For me, I think it’s over."

The US no longer intends to negotiate with Iran: "I don’t want to deal with them, but they’re scum."

F-35 jets for Turkey

Turkey seeks to receive fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets: "They have a lot of our best equipment. They're trying to get the F-35s."

Refusal to trade with Spain

The US no longer wants to trade with Spain: "Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain."

Situation on Greenland

"Greenland is very important for the US, but it’s not important for Denmark."

The US needs the island "to protect the world."