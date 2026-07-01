Russian Prosecutor General's Office declares American Coalition for Ukraine undesirable

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has found the activities of the American Coalition for Ukraine, a non-governmental organization that coordinates organizations with a pronounced Russophobic stance in the United States, undesirable in Russia.

"By decision of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the activities of the American Coalition for Ukraine (ACU), a non-governmental organization founded in the United States in 2022, have been deemed undesirable in our country," the PGO’s press service said.

ACU is headquartered in Washington. It unites more than 50 American-Ukrainian organizations based in the United States. Its stated mission is to develop and implement measures in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. "In fact, the ACU plays a coordinating role in the work of its member non-profit organizations with a pronounced Russophobic focus, lobbying for Ukraine's interests in the United States and conducting public information and psychological campaigns," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The ACU is the main organizer of the Ukraine Action Summit, a biannual meeting held in the United States for pro-Ukrainian American socio-political activists and organizations to discuss issues of support for Ukraine. "Participants openly call for increased sanctions pressure on Russia, accuse our country of kidnapping Ukrainian children, and disseminate false information about the progress and goals of the special military operation, discrediting the leadership and Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office stated.