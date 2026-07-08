IMF upgrades its forecast for contraction of Iran’s economy this year by 0.7 p.p.

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its forecast for the rate of contraction of Iran’s economy this year by 0.7 percentage points (p.p.), according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report.

IMF experts projected the Iranian economy’s contraction by 6.1% in the report released in April.

"Growth in Iran in 2026 is revised upward by 0.7 percentage point, relative to April, to -5.4 percent, reflecting a better outturn for oil exports in March and April and some relaxation of the restrictions on the country’s exports, and downward by 0.3 percentage point for 2027 because of the less pronounced contraction in the previous year," the IMF said. The Islamic Republic's economic growth rate is projected at 2.9% in 2027.