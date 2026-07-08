US military completes new wave of strikes on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. US military forces have completed a new series of strikes on Iran, hitting more than 80 targets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions," the CENTCOM said in a statement. The command claims to have "struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait [of Hormuz]."

Earlier, the CENTCOM reported that the series of powerful strikes against Iran was a response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.