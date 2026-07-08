Ukraine moves past Trump’s peace plan — NYP

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine has deviated from the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and is now pushing for a new and better approach to ending the conflict, The New York Post (NYP) reported, citing Ukrainian officials.

According to them, Kiev is looking to convince the US leader that it still holds key leverage in the conflict ahead of a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

European officials called on Trump to view Ukraine as a "strategic asset rather than a liability," the newspaper wrote. Their lobbying notably extended beyond the formal talks as European leaders presented Trump with birthday gifts during a private dinner at the summit, the NYP has learned.

Trump will hold a meeting with Zelensky at the NATO summit later on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will see how the Trump-Zelensky meeting ends.

In November 2025, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan. The document angered Kiev and its partners in Europe who sought major tweaks to it. Following more consultations with Russia and Ukraine, Trump said the original US peace initiative had been fine-tuned.