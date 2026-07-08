IMF expects Strait of Hormuz to open by mid-July

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume in mid-July, with a return to pre-conflict conditions expected by March of next year, Petya Koeva-Brooks, Deputy Director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department, announced at a briefing.

"Now, our forecast assumes that the Strait of Hormuz begins reopening in mid-July, with conditions normalizing to the pre-war state by March of 2027," she said.

At the same time, Koeva-Brooks noted that the IMF expects geopolitical uncertainty to persist throughout the coming year.