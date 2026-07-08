NATO summit outlines plans to coordinate defense production across member states

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The NATO summit in Ankara adopted a document titled the Strategy for Industry-NATO Cooperation, stating that "the Alliance pursues a new and deeper relationship with industry."

The document, published on NATO’s website, is unprecedented as it paves the way for closer cooperation between the bloc and the defense industries of its member states at all stages of weapons production; from development and supply of resources to product testing and the placement of military orders. That said, the summit effectively authorized NATO to coordinate the entire weapons production process among member states.

The document notes that while "industrial policy remains a national prerogative," "transatlantic defense industrial cooperation is a critical part of NATO’s deterrence and defense," which is why the alliance must play a special role in coordinating the production of defense capabilities.