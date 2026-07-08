US, Israel act contrary to common sense in their dealings with Iran — expert

ZVENIGOROD, July 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Orlov, director of the PIR Center and professor at MGIMO University under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has criticized the United States and Israel for acting against common sense by launching strikes against Iran. In an interview with TASS, he emphasized that their actions failed to achieve the desired outcomes and undermined regional stability.

He stated, "In the case of Iran, the Israelis and Americans have acted contrary to common sense. Tactically, some might claim success - particularly the Americans - but strategically, these actions harm regional security and the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime." Orlov made his remarks during the PIR Center’s 24th International School on Global Security.

The expert highlighted the central role of nuclear issues in the ongoing conflict. He pointed out that the Americans are attempting to present a misleading narrative, claiming that the nuclear issue has been resolved, which he considers wishful thinking. "This is primarily driven by domestic American considerations - public perception and political expediency. The problem of Iran’s nuclear program has not been solved; it has merely entered a different phase," Orlov explained.

Recalling Iran’s capabilities, Orlov noted that Tehran possesses the knowledge, experience, and materials necessary to continue its peaceful nuclear pursuits. "From the current perspective, it’s unclear how the Americans plan to resolve this issue. Most likely, they will simply take the enriched uranium they have and bring it to the United States, then proclaim that Iran will never return to peaceful nuclear energy," he speculated.

Regarding Russia’s involvement, Orlov mentioned ongoing joint projects with Iran, notably the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. "We are fully aware of our Iranian colleagues’ work in this area and the broader situation in Iran. We have repeatedly offered to transfer their enriched uranium to Russia - various formats have been explored," he said. However, when asked about Russia’s potential role in conflict resolution, Orlov acknowledged that "there is a space where Russia’s mediation could be welcomed."

He added, "Iran has its own vision for resolving these issues, and we respect that. Iran seeks to secure its interests, including in nuclear energy, and wishes to avoid dependence on external powers." Orlov explained that while the US originally showed interest in Russia acting as a mediator, recent events - such as military actions - have shifted US priorities, signaling a reluctance to involve Russia directly. "It seems that the US prefers to handle Iran directly rather than through Russian mediation."

Concluding, Orlov expressed optimism about Russia’s potential to serve as a mediator, especially in fostering better relations between Iran and Gulf Arab states. "We are prepared to facilitate dialogue, but we will not impose our services. Resolving political issues must be pursued through diplomacy, not conflict," he emphasized.