KRASNODAR, July 8. /TASS/. The attack by Ukrainian forces on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline constitutes an act of energy terrorism, targeting not only Russia but also Turkey, according to Sergey Altukhov, a member of the State Duma representing the Krasnodar Region and deputy chairman of the Economic Policy Committee.

Speaking to TASS, Altukhov emphasized, "This incident is yet another manifestation of energy terrorism, directed not only against Russia but also against our partners, notably Turkey, where a NATO meeting is currently underway."

Gazprom previously announced that it was repairing the damage caused by the Ukrainian strike on July 7 at the Krasnodarskaya compressor station. Fortunately, disruptions to gas supplies to Turkey were avoided.

Russia supplies natural gas to Turkey through two pipelines crossing the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline, commissioned in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 billion cubic meters annually and stretches 1,213 kilometers. Additionally, the TurkStream pipeline, which became operational in January 2020, comprises two lines: one dedicated to supplying gas directly to Turkey, and the other to serve countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. With a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, TurkStream plays a vital role in Russia’s energy exports to the region.