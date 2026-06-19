Blaze occurs as Ukrainians launch 14 drones on transport department of Zaparozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. The transport department of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has come under a massive Ukrainian drone attack as at least 14 strikes were recorded there with no injuries, the nuclear facility said.

"On the evening and night of June 18, the transport department of the Zaporozhye NPP, one of nuclear power plants operated by Rosatom, came under multiple Ukrainian drone attacks as at least 14 strikes were reported. A box garage caught fire as a result of one of the strikes. Most importantly, no one has been reported injured," the ZNPP wrote on its Max channel. The buildings of a garage box and a repairs room were damaged, it added.

It is impossible to assess the scope of damage amid the continued risk of attacks, the nuke plant said. "The goal of such strikes is clearly to disrupt the functioning of the transport infrastructure, and hamper logistics and the transfer of personnel, thereby creating additional risks for the provision of safety at the Zaporozhye NPP," the plant concluded.

The ZNPP will report the massive attack to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant’s Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS. "We will surely inform the IAEA," she said.