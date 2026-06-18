Russian-made Molniya-PVO interceptor drones prove effective against enemy UAVs

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Russian-made Molniya-PVO fixed-wing FPV interceptor drones have proved their effectiveness against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, the Company that developed the drone said on the sidelines of the Belarus 2026 National Security Exhibition.

"Some time ago, the Molniya-PVO counter-drone UAV system began to be used in the special military operation area. The drones proved effective against low-flying targets. Among the targets that they destroyed, there are Lyuty drones," a Company representative said.

Apart from the Molniya-R strike/reconnaissance drone and the counter-drone modification, the Company has also developed the Molniya-E engineering version and the Molniya-13 cargo-lifting modification (with a 13 kg payload), he said.