Ukraine’s backers growing weary of supporting Kiev, Lula says after G7 summit

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. Countries backing Kiev in its confrontation with Russia are growing increasingly weary of providing support and are looking for ways to help bring the conflict to an end, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said after attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

“Everyone knows that the governments supporting Ukraine are tired,” Lula told reporters. “Those providing financial assistance are already showing signs of fatigue.”

According to the Brazilian leader, the G7 summit was the first time he had sensed a genuine desire among Western leaders to bring the conflict to an end.

“For the first time, I felt that the heads of state genuinely want to find a solution. I also realized that I may still be able to help in some way, and I will continue to contribute to efforts aimed at achieving peace,” the president said.