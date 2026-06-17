Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children was deliberate — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime deliberately attacked a bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region; targeting children is typical of their style, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This is absolutely typical of the Kiev regime: deliberately, in the hopes of sowing panic and undermining the unity of the people, deliberately targeting civilian targets, especially children," he said in a comment to Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

On June 17, the Ukrainian armed forces used a fixed wing UAV to attack a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in the Bryansk Region. A woman accompanying the athletes was killed. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Health, eight victims, including six children, were hospitalized. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the terrorist attack.