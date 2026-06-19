MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. EU officials in informal contacts say that Ukraine's entry into the union is currently ruled out, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the SVR.

Prospects for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Intel indicates that the prospects for Ukraine's European integration are significantly worse than those of Moldova: "Our intel clearly indicates that the prospects for Ukraine's European integration are significantly worse than even that of Moldova, which cannot count on joining the EU, including due to the unresolved Transnistrian conflict."

Unofficial statements about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU

EU officials in informal contacts "explicitly state" that Ukraine's inclusion in the association "is completely excluded at the current stage and at least in the medium term."

Ukraine "is clearly not ripe for full-fledged entry into the united Europe, and there are many reasons for this: these are economic collapse, an unprecedented scale of corruption, and the ongoing armed conflict with Russia."

In many European capitals, they fear that the European integration of Ukraine, which builds its policy "on the basis of staunch nationalism," will give an impetus to strengthening the positions of right-wing radical forces throughout Europe.

Europe's lies to Ukrainians

Even as European bureaucrats are "well aware of Ukraine's lack of chances to join the EU," they intend to continue to deceive Ukrainians: "The mantra is being repeated over and over again that Ukraine's ‘bright future’ in the European Union is about to come."

The only thing the EU needs the Ukrainian people for is to "serve as cannon fodder in the fight against Russia."