MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. EU bureaucrats are set to continue to deceive Ukrainians even as they understand perfectly well that the former Soviet republic has zero chance of joining the European Union, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a press release.

"While being well aware that Ukraine has zero chance of joining the EU, EU bureaucrats are planning to continue to deceive Ukrainians as the mantra about Ukraine’s 'bright future' as part of the European Union continues to be repeated. When will the Ukrainian people finally realize that they are being misled?" the SVR asked rhetorically. "The only role that can be assigned to them in a once prosperous Europe is to serve as cannon fodder in the fight against Russia," it added.

"Information coming to the SVR clearly indicates that Ukraine’s EU integration prospects are significantly worse even than Moldova’s, which itself cannot expect membership due in part to the unresolved conflict in Transnistria," the SVR stated. According to the agency, "EU officials and European politicians have made it clear that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union at the current stage, or even in the medium term, is completely ruled out." It added that "Ukraine is not mature enough to become a full-fledged member of a 'United Europe,'" the agency argued.

The reasons for this, the SVR maintained, include the collapse of the economy, widespread corruption, and the ongoing armed conflict with Russia. "Besides, multiple European capitals fear that the accession of a country that pursues policies based on vulgar nationalism could strengthen the positions of right-wing radicals across Europe," the agency concluded.