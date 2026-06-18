MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The principle of equal and indivisible security can be implemented in a new Eurasian architecture open to all countries of the continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"European leaders should recognize that the model of regional security built in Europe over decades, ever since the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975, has been destroyed by their own hands. And it will never be restored. We must now move toward creating a continent-wide security architecture open to all Eurasian countries and that reflects today's multipolar reality," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

"The principle of equal and indivisible security trampled upon by the Euro-Atlantists, can be embodied within a new Eurasian architecture. When the time is ripe, Europe too will be able to join this great effort," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.