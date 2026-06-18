MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Europe wants to freeze the conflict in Ukraine and deploy there military contingents of the Anglo-French "coalition of the willing," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the real objective of European leaders is not to negotiate with Russia, but to save the regime of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky

"The plan is to 'freeze' the conflict without addressing its root causes, and then rapidly deploy military contingents from the Anglo-French ‘coalition of the willing’ onto Ukrainian soil," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.