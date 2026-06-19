Swiss expert says US-Iran agreement is win for Tehran

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding that was signed by the United States and Iran looks like Washington giving in to Tehran, as the agreement is an overall win for Iran, Hicheme Lehmici, secretary of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) and lecturer at the SWISS UMEF University of Applied Sciences Institute, told TASS.

"On the economic front, the Iranians pulled off a masterstroke because it was in this area that they created a situation in which the Americans were forced to capitulate," he said. "Why capitulate? Quite simply because the Iranians ensured that the entire hydrocarbon export industry of the Gulf states was completely paralyzed, with no military solution to the crisis that the United States could put forward, thanks to an extremely effective deterrent defense system put in place by the Iranians.

"And from that perspective, of course, one can say that the Iranians have won," he added.

According to the expert, the agreements between Washington and Tehran have been worded in a way so that each of the sides could present them domestically as a diplomatic success. However, in his words, the actual outcome looks rather in favor of Iran as the agreements provide for easing the sanctions regime and unblocking part of Iranian assets.

Lehmici also noted that although the agreements lay a basis for a long-term settlement between the United States and Iran, Israel’s policy remains the main risk factor for a new escalation in the region.

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as they agreed that military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately. The Israeli side did not take part in negotiations on the MoU. The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday in Burgenstock have been canceled, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said.