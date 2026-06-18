IN BRIEF: Putin’s statements on Russia-ASEAN interaction, US-Iran agreements

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran will form the basis of future agreements.

He noted that at the Kazan summit, Russia and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) unanimously welcomed the agreements between the Iranian and US sides on ending the military confrontation and working out the parameters of a future peace settlement.

According to Putin, Russia and ASEAN countries held productive talks at the summit, which took place in a friendly and business-like atmosphere.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the head of state.

Russia-ASEAN interaction

Russia and ASEAN countries held productive discussions at the summit, which took place in a friendly and business-like atmosphere: "We really managed to work well and productively. Our meeting was held in a friendly and business-like atmosphere, with participation from leaders, heads of government, and senior political and state figures from all 11 ASEAN countries, as well as the secretary-general of the Association."

The Russia-ASEAN summit demonstrates a genuine interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation: "All this clearly shows the genuine interest of both Russia and the countries of Southeast Asia in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation based on time-tested traditions of friendship and accumulated experience of multifaceted and productive partnership."

Russia plans to increase exports of fertilizers, medicines, and other high value-added products to ASEAN countries: "At the same time, we will of course continue supplying our Asian friends with such in-demand goods as food products and energy resources."

Russia and ASEAN countries need to shift to national currencies in financial settlements: "It is important to move toward national currencies in financial settlements for commercial transactions, remove remaining trade barriers, and simplify administrative procedures. Good opportunities for this exist in all our countries."

"Our country is providing assistance to countries in the region in the development of nuclear energy."

"Russia sincerely seeks to build a multifaceted, genuine strategic partnership with the countries of Southeast Asia. And we see the same willingness to act together, hand in hand, among our Asian friends."

Russia and ASEAN countries regularly cooperate in countering terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and cybercrime: "We hold regular consultations on such pressing issues as counterterrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and the safe use of digital technologies. We intend to further jointly promote cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and information and communication systems."

Russia and ASEAN countries aim to strengthen international cooperation and respect the traditions and development models of all partners: "We attach fundamental importance to the fact that all heads of delegations supported close foreign policy coordination. Russia and ASEAN countries, as sovereign, independent states, pursue a course of strengthening international cooperation and respect the history, religion, development models, and traditions of all partners."

Participants of the Russia-ASEAN summit paid significant attention to humanitarian exchanges and contacts in various fields: "Significant attention during the summit was paid to the development of humanitarian exchanges, contacts in culture, science, sports, and tourism."

Participants also supported increasing mutual trade and expanding investment flows: "A number of constructive ideas and practical proposals were expressed regarding the activation of economic cooperation. Participants supported a qualitative and quantitative increase in mutual trade, an improvement in its structure, and an expansion of mutual investment."

US-Iran agreements

Russia and ASEAN countries unanimously welcomed the agreements between the United States and Iran on resolving the conflict: "We unanimously welcomed the agreements between the Iranian and US sides on ending the military confrontation and working out the parameters of a future peace settlement."

Russia hopes that the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran will form the basis of future agreements: "I believe the fact that the document signed by heads of state - Mr. [US President Donald] Trump and Mr. [Iranian President Masoud] Pezeshkian - also gives us reason to expect that it will form the basis of future agreements."

Stabilization in the Middle East will have a positive impact on global energy and food markets: "We expect the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf to stabilize, which will also have a positive effect on global energy and food markets."

Russia and ASEAN countries’ positions align on many international issues, including the situation around Iran: "On many issues of the modern world, our positions are close or even coincide. This applies in particular to the situation around Iran."

Security

Russia will continue to support ASEAN countries in maintaining stability in Southeast Asia and building a reliable security system across Eurasia: "Russia will continue to fully support ASEAN countries in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in Southeast Asia. And more broadly, in building a reliable, open, and comprehensive security system across the Eurasian region and multifaceted cooperation, as well as linking various integration processes on the continent, including those within ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."