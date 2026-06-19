Trump describes Iran’s signing of memorandum with US as 'unconditional surrender' — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that for Iran, signing a memorandum of understanding with the United States is "unconditional surrender," Axios news web portal reported.

In an exclusive interview with Axios Trump said that the memorandum of understanding with Iran "probably is unconditional surrender." This is how he responded to a remark by a journalist who pointed out that the US president had previously stated his intention to seek "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, while the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the parties does not indicate a similar outcome of the conflict.

"We defeated them totally militarily," Trump noted adding the war had actually demonstrated America's military strength.

"Who else could have done a blockade like that? I did a naval blockade where not one ship was able to get through. Some tried. It didn't last very long," the US president said.

When asked whether he realized that there are limits to his ability to use force as a result of the conflict, Trump replied: "There are no limits."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. US, Iranian and Pakistani officials, with Pakistan acting as a mediator, confirmed on June 14 that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement intended to bring the conflict in the Middle East to an end.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire the parties will discuss, among other issues, Tehran's nuclear program; the US maritime blockade of Iran will end on June 15; and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. US President Donald Trump confirmed on June 17 the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran.