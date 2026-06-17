Putin receives Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Russia-ASEAN summit.

The Turkish minister is in Russia for two days - June 16-17 - at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting was held at the Galiaskar Kamal Tatar Academic Theatre, where the official ceremony welcoming the heads of delegations participating in the upcoming summit has already taken place.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, Fidan asked for a meeting with the Russian leader, and his request was granted.

Before the meeting with the Russian president, Fidan held talks with Lavrov and said that his country was ready to host further negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, considering a return to diplomacy a priority. He also stated that Turkey does not approve and fundamentally condemns attacks on civilians. In addition, Fidan met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu to discuss joint work on Ukraine among other things.