Kazan Declaration and strategic partnership: outcomes of the Russia-ASEAN Summit

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of foreign delegations adopted the Kazan Declaration of the Russia-ASEAN Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

In addition, the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Russia-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030, as well as joint statements on energy and culture, were adopted.

TASS has compiled the key points of the adopted documents.

Kazan Declaration

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of foreign delegations adopted the Kazan Declaration of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

- The document enshrines converging approaches between Russia and ASEAN on international issues and future areas of cooperation.

- As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted, it "particularly emphasizes commitment to the establishment of a fair and democratic multipolar world order based on universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter."

- According to the document, Russia and ASEAN will seek to intensify efforts to expand trade and investment.

- In addition, the leaders of Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy.

- As stated in the declaration, the parties reaffirm their readiness to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, including artificial intelligence, tourism and innovative manufacturing.

- Russia and ASEAN countries also expressed their readiness to seek to intensify efforts to expand trade and investment, including in the services sector.

- The leaders of Russia and ASEAN countries also agreed to strengthen biological security in order to prevent threats caused by infectious diseases and pandemics.

- According to the document, the parties agreed to explore the possibility of launching a Russia-ASEAN dialogue mechanism for coordinating efforts to prevent existing and potential biological security threats.

- In addition, the leaders of Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to cooperate in combating transnational crime.

- As noted in the declaration, ASEAN is ready to develop partnerships with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

- Russia and ASEAN countries also expressed their readiness to cooperate in maritime security, including efforts to counter piracy and threats to critical infrastructure.

Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Russia-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030

- The summit also adopted the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Russia-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030.

- The document sets out specific measures to expand practical cooperation in key areas, including politics, security, trade, investment, energy, transport, agriculture, the digital sphere, science and technology.

Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation

- Russia and ASEAN adopted a Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation at the summit in Kazan.

- As noted in the document, Russia and ASEAN expressed concern over growing global energy instability caused by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and market volatility.

- The statement emphasizes that such developments directly affect regional stability, economic resilience and development.

- Russia's role was recognized as a leading energy partner with the necessary expertise in both traditional and emerging energy sectors.

- The parties agreed to make energy cooperation a strategic area of interaction between Russia and ASEAN through practical, results-oriented cooperation.

- According to the document, Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to expand cooperation aimed at ensuring energy security and diversifying energy supplies.

- This is expected to be achieved, among other measures, through the expansion of trade, investment and long-term commercial partnerships in the fields of oil, gas, LNG and electricity, in accordance with market principles and national legislation.

Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation

- A Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation was also adopted.

- According to the document, Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to step up efforts to preserve and promote linguistic and cultural diversity, including in the digital environment.

- The parties also agreed to explore opportunities for holding joint Years of Culture in the future.

- In addition, Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to expand cooperation in workforce training in the cultural sector, including through educational programs.

- As stated in the document, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in preserving historical and cultural heritage.

- Russia and ASEAN countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in cultural tourism.

- According to the statement, Russia and ASEAN countries will organize joint initiatives for the restoration of monuments and museums.

- Russia and ASEAN countries also agreed to support performances by the association's Youth Symphony Orchestra.

- In addition, the parties agreed to promote the development of cultural and creative industries in support of the digital content market.

- According to the document, Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to protect cultural sites and property in order to preserve the cultural heritage of their peoples.