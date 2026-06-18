MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The sole purpose of the visit of the ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany to the Russian Foreign Ministry was to confirm the ultimatum addressed to the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is noteworthy that the London ultimatum was unequivocally reaffirmed by the ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany at the meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on 11 June 2026, - a meeting they had so insistently requested. That was the sole purpose of their visit to the Ministry," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.