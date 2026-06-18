Russia, ASEAN agree to work together to preserve cultural heritage

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, according to a joint declaration adopted at the summit in Kazan.

At the same time, the parties plan to expand support for cooperation aimed at protecting, preserving and promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage through the exchange of experience, knowledge, expertise, skills and technologies among relevant authorities, public and private sector institutions in the fields of culture and the arts, in order to foster inclusive and mutually beneficial engagement in this important area.

In addition, Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to encourage interdisciplinary cooperation among cultural experts, researchers and scholars, as well as their pursuit of progress in research activities.

The parties will also promote educational programs in culture and the arts, creative industries, and youth initiatives focused on heritage preservation and innovation.