WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The United States has in fact removed the blockade of Iran's seaports, and Tehran now allows merchant ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said commenting on Thursday's signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending the conflict.

"The Iranians, for the second night in a row, did not shoot at any ships on the military side. CENTCOM has allowed a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade, and so we're also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement," he told a news conference.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM)'s area of operational responsibility is primarily the Middle East.

According to Vance, 12.5 million barrels of oil have already been transported through the Strait of Hormuz after the memorandum was signed.