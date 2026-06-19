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Russia senses US may alter its approach to Ukraine settlement — Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister said that changes can go in either direction

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The United States may once again shift its approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"We are not worried. We have a feeling that there could once again be a change in approach [by the United States toward resolving the crisis around Ukraine], just as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where certain understandings were reached," Lavrov said.

"Now everyone is saying that the 'spirit of Anchorage is gone.' But the spirit has nothing to do with the understandings," the foreign minister continued. "The understandings were clear. They were reached on the basis of President [Vladimir] Putin's agreement with the proposals put forward by the American side." "But changes can go in either direction," Lavrov added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovUnited States
Ukraine crisis
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