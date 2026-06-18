NATO needs to be a 'two-way street', US troops in Europe: statements by Pentagon chief

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. NATO has been a "paper tiger" and a "one-way street" for too long – it’s time for a change, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said at a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers.

He also announced that Washington is reviewing the issue of the continued deployment of US troops in Europe.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the US secretary of war.

NATO policy

The US will continue to convey to its NATO allies, both publicly and privately, the importance of increasing defense spending, as many commitments in the area of defense were made at the summit in The Hague. Many countries are following through on them, but some nations "still need to do more," Hegseth noted. NATO must once again become "a hardline military alliance" and play a leading role in Europe’s defense using "conventional" means.

NATO has been a "paper tiger" and a "one-way street" for far too long, but this must change: "NATO 3.0 is post-Cold War recognition that needs to go back to a real, hardline military alliance that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent and taking the lead for the conventional defense of Europe."

NATO is no longer focused on defending Europe; the alliance is prioritizing the gender agenda and environmental issues rather than the production of new types of weapons, Hegseth pointed out.

Not all NATO members realize the historical necessity of restoring the alliance’s strength, a point that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized.

Pentagon review

The Pentagon will review its military strategy with regard to the deployment of US troops in Europe: "I’m announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America’s force posture and basing in Europe."

Several European countries will not pass the Pentagon’s review.

The review will be conducted in accordance with proposals from US and European commands and will include consultations with the US Congress and allies.

Middle East

The refusal of many US allies in NATO to assist the Americans in the conflict with Iran is a disgrace, Hegseth pointed out.

US contributions to NATO, Europe’s dependence

US contributions to NATO will hinge on whether other alliance countries meet their defense spending targets.

Europe should not be dependent on the United States; this is not what former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former French President Charles de Gaulle wanted.